April 24 (Reuters) - SHELL OFFSHORE:

* SHELL OFFSHORE - FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION FOR VITO

* SHELL OFFSHORE - VITO DEVELOPMENT CURRENTLY HAS ESTIMATED, RECOVERABLE RESOURCE OF 300 MILLION BOE

* SHELL OFFSHORE - VITO DECISION SETS IN MOTION CONSTRUCTION AND FABRICATION OF NEW, SIMPLIFIED HOST DESIGN AND SUBSEA INFRASTRUCTURE

* SHELL OFFSHORE SAYS VITO IS EXPECTED TO REACH PEAK PRODUCTION OF ABOUT 100,000 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY