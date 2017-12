Dec 21 (Reuters) - ‍SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LTD:

* SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY 100% OF FIRST UTILITY, A INDEPENDENT UK HOUSEHOLD ENERGY AND BROADBAND PROVIDER

* DEAL IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY AND OTHER APPROVALS AND IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN EARLY 2018 Source text (go.shell.com/2zb9j5R) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)