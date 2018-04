BRIEF-Shell Posts Q1 Cash Flow From Operating Activities Of $9.43 Bln

April 26 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC:

* Q1 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF $9,427 MILLION VERSUS $9,508 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 LNG LIQUEFACTION VOLUMES OF 8.90 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 8.18 MILLION TONNES AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 CCS EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $5,703 MILLION VERSUS $3,381 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $5,183 MILLION VERSUS. $4,720 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 LNG SALES VOLUMES OF 18.58 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 15.84 MILLION TONNES AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 CCS EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS $5,322 MILLION VERSUS $3,754 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 DIVESTMENTS OF $1,288 MILLION VERSUS. $29 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FOR Q2, INTEGRATED GAS PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 140 TO 160 THOUSAND BOE/D HIGHER

* Q1 BASIC CCS EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.69

* Q1 BASIC CCS EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS OF $0.64

* Q1 OIL PRODUCTS SALES VOLUMES OF 6,785 THOUSAND BPD VERSUS. 6,508 THOUSAND BPD AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 TOTAL PRODUCTION AVAILABLE FOR SALE OF 3,839 THOUSAND BOE/D VERSUS. 3,752 THOUSAND BOE/D AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FOR Q2, UPSTREAM PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE 230 TO 260 THOUSAND BOE/D LOWER

* Q1 UPSTREAM CCS EARNINGS EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS $1,551 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF $540 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 DOWNSTREAM CCS EARNINGS EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS $1,687 MILLION VERSUS $2,489 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 CHEMICAL SALES VOLUMES OF 4,514 THOUSAND TONNES VERSUS. 4,546 THOUSAND TONNES AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 DIVIDEND PER SHARE $0.47

* Q1 CCS EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS ESTIMATE OF $5.28 BILLION – COMPANY COMPILED ESTIMATES

* REFINERY AVAILABILITY EXPECTED TO DECREASE IN Q2 2018

* Q1 OPERATING EXPENSES OF $9,719 MILLION VERSUS. $9,282 MILLION AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* Q1 RETURN ON AVERAGE CAPITAL EMPLOYED ON A REPORTED INCOME BASIS OF 6.4% VERSUS. 4.0 PERCENT AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* FOR Q2, OIL PRODUCTS SALES VOLUMES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY SOME 70 THOUSAND BOE/D COMPARED WITH SAME PERIOD YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK FOR FREE CASH FLOW IS CONSISTENT WITH OUR INTENT TO BUY BACK AT LEAST $25 BILLION OF OUR SHARES OVER PERIOD 2018-2020

* Q1 GEARING OF 24.7 PERCENT VERSUS. 28.3 PERCENT

* CORPORATE EARNINGS EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS EXPECTED TO BE NET CHARGE OF $300MLN-$350MLN IN Q2 AND NET CHARGE OF AROUND $1.4BLN-$1.6 BILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: