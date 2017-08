BRIEF-Shell reports Q2 basic CCS earnings per share of 23 cents

July 27 (Reuters) - SHELL:

* Q3 ‍INTEGRATED GAS PRODUCTION VOLUMES ARE EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY SOME 60 THOUSAND BOE/D​

* Q2 CCS EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS $1,920 MILLION VERSUS $239 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 CCS EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS $3,604 MILLION VERSUS $1,045 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍Q3 UPSTREAM EARNINGS EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A REDUCTION OF SOME 190 THOUSAND BOE/D ASSOCIATED WITH COMPLETED DIVESTMENTS​

* q2 Basic Ccs Earnings Per Share of $0.23

* Q2 BASIC CCS EARNINGS PER SHARE EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS OF $0.44

* q2 Dividend Per Share $0.47

* Q2 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES $11,285 MILLION VERSUS $2,292 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍‍Q3 UPSTREAM EARNINGS EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY SOME 40 THOUSAND BOE/D ASSOCIATED WITH IMPACT OF LOWER PRODUCTION AT NAM IN NETHERLANDS​

* Q2 UPSTREAM CCS EARNINGS EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS $339 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $1,325 MILLION

* ‍‍Q3 UPSTREAM EARNINGS EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY SOME 30 THOUSAND BOE/D ASSOCIATED WITH HIGHER MAINTENANCE​

* UPSTREAM DIVESTMENTS COMPLETED DURING QUARTER TOTALLED $8,084 MILLION AND INCLUDED SALE OF SHELL'S OIL SANDS AND IN-SITU INTERESTS IN CANADA

* Q2 DOWNSTREAM CCS EARNINGS EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS $2,529 MILLION VERSUS $1,816 MILLION

* Q2 CCS EARNINGS, EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS, ESTIMATE OF $3.15 BILLION - COMPANY COMPILED ESTIMATES

* DOWNSTREAM DIVESTMENTS COMPLETED DURING QUARTER TOTALLED $1,348 MILLION

* ‍Q3 EARNINGS EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY SOME 90,000 BOE/D ASSOCIATED WITH RESTORED PRODUCTION IN NIGERIA​; ‍SECURITY CONDITIONS REMAIN "SENSITIVE​"

* REFINERY AVAILABILITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE IN Q3 2017 AS A RESULT OF LOWER LEVELS OF MAINTENANCE​

* QTRLY LNG SALES VOLUMES 16.08 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 14.25 MILLION TONNES

* AS RESULT OF COMPLETED DIVESTMENTS IN MALAYSIA, AUSTRALIA, SEPARATION OF MOTIVA ASSETS, Q3 OIL PRODUCTS SALES VOLUMES EXPECTED TO FALL BY SOME 240,000 BPD

* QTRLY LNG LIQUEFACTION VOLUMES 8.09 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 7.57 MILLION TONNES

* ‍EARNINGS EXCLUDING IDENTIFIED ITEMS, IMPACT OF CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATE ,INTEREST RATE MOVEMENTS, EXPECTED TO BE NET CHARGE OF $350 - 450 MILLION IN Q3​

* QTRLY CAPITAL INVESTMENT $6,766 MILLION VERSUS $6,284 MILLION

* GEARING AT END OF Q2 WAS 25.3 PERCENT VERSUS 28.1 PERCENT AT END OF Q2 2016

* Q2 TOTAL PRODUCTION AVAILABLE FOR SALE OF 3,495,000 BOE/D VERSUS. 3,508,000 BOE/D LAST YEAR

* QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION AVAILABLE FOR SALE 823,000 BOE/D VERSUS 880,000 BOE/D IN INTEGRATED GAS