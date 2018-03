March 15 (Reuters) - Shell:

* ‍ANN GODBEHERE BE APPOINTED A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH EFFECT FROM MAY 23, 2018​

* ‍HANS WIJERS, DEPUTY CHAIR AND SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE​

* ‍HANS WIJERS HAS CONFIRMED HE WILL NOT BE STANDING FOR REAPPOINTMENT AT 2018 AGM​