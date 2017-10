Oct 18 (Reuters) - Shell:

* ‍GUY ELLIOTT HAS STOOD DOWN AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* SHELL SAYS GUY‘S DECISION IS RELATED TO HIS INVOLVEMENT IN LEGAL PROCEEDINGS REGARDING HIS FORMER EMPLOYMENT AT RIO TINTO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)