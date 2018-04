April 4 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC:

* DIVESTS ITS INTEREST IN GAZA MARINE

* BG GREAT BRITAIN REACHED AGREEMENT WITH PALESTINE INVESTMENT FUND TO DIVEST INTEREST, OPERATORSHIP IN GAZA MARINE LICENSE OFFSHORE PALESTINE

* ‍SHELL’S INTEREST IN GAZA MARINE WAS 90 PCT Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)