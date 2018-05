BRIEF-Shell sells its interest in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

May 7 (Reuters) - Shell:

* SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED

* SUBSIDIARY, SHELL GAS B.V ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH GOLDMAN SACHS , RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, SCOTIABANK AND TD SECURITIES

* UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 97,560,975 SHARES IN CANADIAN NATURAL

* PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL CONTRIBUTE TO REDUCING NET DEBT; SALE IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE ON MAY 9, 2018

* SALE OF SHARES IN CANADIAN NATURAL REPRESENTING ENTIRE INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESULTING IN TOTAL PRE-TAX PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $3.3 BILLION

* SALE OF 97.6 MILLION SHARES IN CANADIAN NATURAL REPRESENTS ITS ENTIRE INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESULTING IN TOTAL PRE-TAX PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $3.3 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: