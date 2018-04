BRIEF-Shell To Sell Its Downstream Business In Argentina To Raízen

April 24 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell PLC:

* SHELL - SHELL TO SELL ITS DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS IN ARGENTINA TO RAÍZEN

* SHELL - SALE INCLUDES BUENOS AIRES REFINERY, AROUND 645 RETAIL STATIONS, LPG, MARINE FUELS, AVIATION FUELS, BITUMEN, CHEMICALS AND LUBRICANTS BUSINESSES

* SHELL - SALE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHELL’S UPSTREAM INTERESTS IN THE VACA MUERTA SHALE FORMATION

* SHELL - BUSINESSES ACQUIRED BY RAÍZEN WILL CONTINUE RELATIONSHIPS WITH SHELL THROUGH COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS, REPRESENTING ESTIMATED VALUE OF $0.3 BILLION.

* SHELL SAYS "SEES SUBSTANTIAL LONG-TERM GROWTH POTENTIAL IN ARGENTINA'S SHALE RESOURCES"