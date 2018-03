BRIEF-Shell To Sell Stake In Iraq's West Qurna 1 Oil Field To Itochu Corp

March 23 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc:

* SHELL TO SELL ITS STAKE IN IRAQ’S WEST QURNA 1 OIL FIELD TO ITOCHU CORPORATION

* SHELL EP MIDDLE EAST AGREED TO SELL ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF SHELL IRAQ B.V FOR $406 MILLION, TO A SUBSIDIARY OF ITOCHU CORPORATION.

* PURCHASER WILL ALSO ASSUME DEBT OF $144 MILLION AS PART OF THE TRANSACTION

* SALE HAS RECEIVED THE NECESSARY REGULATORY CONSENT, IS EXPECTED TO COMPLETE IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS, AND HAS AN EFFECTIVE DATE OF 31 DECEMBER 2015. Source: go.shell.com/2pCh7uq Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)