BRIEF-Sheng Siong Posts Qtrly Profit For Period S$17.4 Mln Vs S$17.5 Mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Sheng Siong Group Ltd:

* QTRLY PROFIT FOR PERIOD S$17.4 MILLION VERSUS S$17.5 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE S$247.9 MILLION VERSUS S$221.8 MILLION

* PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND, TAX EXEMPT (ONE-TIER) OF 1.80 CENTS PER SHARE

* RETAIL SALES COULD BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED IN FY2020 BY OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* GROUP IS INCREASING ITS INVENTORY HOLDING IN VIEW OF UNCERTAINTIES IN SUPPLY CHAIN

* APPEARS TO BE SOME DISRUPTION TO SUPPLY CHAIN, BECAUSE OF OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS AND THIS WILL RAISE INPUT PRICES

