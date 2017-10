Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sheng Ye Capital Ltd:

* Unit SY Factoring entered into framework agreement with Tyloo Energy and framework agreement with Tyloo Oil

* SY Factoring to provide financing being secured by accounts receivables, accounts receivable management and other financing services

* Pursuant to framework agreements unit granted revolving factoring loan credit limit of RMB200 million to Tyloo Energy and Tyloo Oil jointly