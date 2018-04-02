BRIEF-Shenghua Entertainment Communication to issue 15 mln new shares

April 2(Reuters) - Shenghua Entertainment Communication Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 15 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$40 per share for operating funds enrichment and bank loan repayment

* 10 percent to 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/yKjne9

