FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment Production
April 2, 2018 / 2:24 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Shenghua Entertainment Communication to issue 15 mln new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2(Reuters) - Shenghua Entertainment Communication Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 15 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$40 per share for operating funds enrichment and bank loan repayment

* 10 percent to 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/yKjne9

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.