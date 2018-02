BRIEF-Shentel Announces Expansion Of Its Affiliate Relationship With Sprint

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shenandoah Telecommunications Co:

* SHENTEL ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP WITH SPRINT

* SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO - HAS CLOSED A TRANSACTION TO FURTHER EXPAND ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH SPRINT, EFFECTIVE FEBRUARY 1, 2018.

* SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - HAS SIGNED EXPANSION AGREEMENT AND AMENDED AFFILIATE AGREEMENT WITH SPRINT TO EXPAND AFFILIATE SERVICE TERRITORY

* SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - IN EXCHANGE FOR $65 MILLION, CO TO HAVE RIGHT TO SERVE EXPANDED AFFILIATE SERVICE TERRITORY, WILL BUY ABOUT 105 CELL SITES

* SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - COMMITTED TO SPEND ABOUT $56 MILLION OVER NEXT 3 YEARS TO EXPAND COVERAGE