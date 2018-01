Jan 23 (Reuters) - Shenandoah Telecommunications Co :

* SHENTEL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END CUSTOMER RESULTS

* SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO - ‍TOTAL Q4 POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.95%, WITH SHENTEL LEGACY AREA CHURN AT 1.79%​

* SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CO - ‍PREPAID CHURN WAS 5.05% IN Q4, WITH SHENTEL LEGACY AREA CHURN AT 4.8%​