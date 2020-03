March 23 (Reuters) - Shenwan Hongyuan HK Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$136.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$96.2 MILLION

* RESOLVED TO RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK3 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY REVENUE HK$675.6 MILLION VERSUS HK$519.6 MILLION

* DUE TO COVID-19, CORPORATE-FINANCE-RELATED BUSINESS OF GROUP MAY BE DEFERRED, INCOME LIKE TRANSACTION FEE & COMMISSION AFFECTED

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 RAISED UNCERTAINTY TOWARDS BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT AND OPERATIONS OF GROUP