May 7 (Reuters) - Shenwan Hongyuan Group Co Ltd:

* SAYS BROKERAGE UNITS' NET PROFIT AT 449.8 MILLION YUAN ($70.68 million) IN APRIL ($1 = 6.3640 Chinese yuan renminbi)