April 17 (Reuters) - Shenyang Public Utility Holdings Co Ltd :

* SHENZHEN JINMA SOLD 420 MILLION DOMESTIC SHARES OF CO FOR RMB189 MILLION TO BEIJING HUAXIA DING TECHNOLOGY CO

* FOLLOWING DISPOSAL OF CO SHARES, SHENZHEN JINMA'S STAKE IN CO WILL REDUCE FROM 40.83 PERCENT TO 12.25 PERCENT