Nov 3(Reuters) - Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co Ltd

* Says co’s units signed agreement to sell all 40 percent stake and creditor’s rights in Shenzhen-based food firm to a Shenzhen-based asset management firm for 52.6 million yuan

* Previous news was disclosed on Sept. 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/mZ4qL8

