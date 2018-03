March 23 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS JOINT-STOCK COMPANY SHENZHEN SHENBAO INDUSTRIAL PLANS TO ACQUIRE SHENZHEN CEREALS GROUP FOR ABOUT 5.86 BILLION YUAN ($928.32 million)

* SAYS IT WILL CEASE TO BECOME SHENZHEN SHENBAO INDUSTRIAL'S BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER TRANSACTION DUE TO CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HYRnjy Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3125 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)