March 29 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Aoto Electronics Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT WAS INFORMED THAT U.S. COMPANY ULTRAVISION TECHNOLOGIES IS ACCUSING IT AND OTHER CHINESE COMPANIES FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT ON LED PRODUCTS AND CERTAIN LIGHT ENGINES AND COMPONENTS

* SAYS IT RESPECTS IP RIGHTS AND IS LOOKING INTO THE MATTER Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2GF9yhh Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)