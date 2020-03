March 2 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Cau Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS ENCRYPTION UNIT OFFERS SECURITY SERVICE TO HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD’S TRANSLATION PRODUCT FOR FREE

* SAYS IT HAS NO COMMERCIAL COOPERATION WITH HUAWEI IN ANY FORM Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3cm6vaN Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)