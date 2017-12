Dec 12(Reuters) - Shenzhen Cau Technology Co Ltd

* Says its wholly owned unit will acquire 6 percent stake in a Guangzhou-based software development firm for 18.3 million yuan

* Says the unit will increase stake in the software development firm to 20.2 percent from 14.2 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/C1sfjA

