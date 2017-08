July 17(Reuters) - Shenzhen China Bicycle Company Holdings Ltd

* Sees it will swing to net loss at about 1.2 million yuan to 1.8 million yuan in H1 2017 versus net profit at 448,400 yuan year ago

* Says that decreased revenue as the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/XomJrB

