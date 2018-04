April 15 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Click Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT

* SAYS IT WILL TAKE NECESSARY LEGAL MEASURES IN ORDER TO PROTECT LEGAL RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* SAYS IT RECEIVES ARBITRATION NOTICE FROM THE INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE (ICC) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Hokxfe Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)