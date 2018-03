March 19 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Stock Exchange :

* FILING SHOWS BLOCK TRADE OF OURPALM CO LTD'S 27.9 MILLION SHARES INVOLVING 162.9 MILLION YUAN ($25.73 million) ON MARCH 19 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2grA0v1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3316 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)