BRIEF-Shenzhen Expressway Co Posts FY Net Profit Attributable Rmb2.50 Billion

March 18 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd:

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB2.50 BILLION VERSUS RMB3.44 BILLION

* FY REVENUE RMB6.19 BILLION VERSUS RMB5.81 BILLION

* BOARD RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.52 PER SHARE IN CASH

* GROUP’S HIGHWAY REVENUE IN 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY TOLL-FREE POLICY

* CO ISSUED FIRST ULTRA SHORT-TERM FINANCING BONDS OF 2020 FROM MARCH 16 TO MARCH 17 WITH A SCALE OF RMB1 BLN

* TOLL POLICIES WILL NEGATIVELY AFFECT OPERATING RESULTS OF GROUP

* TOLL POLICY IMPLEMENTATION TO DECREASE REVENUE OF GROUP DURING PERIOD OF PREVENTION AND CONTROL OF EPIDEMIC