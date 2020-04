April 28 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd:

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC HAD A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON PRODUCTION AND OPERATION OF GROUP FOR Q1

* QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB132.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB467.5 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB 454.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB1.33 BILLION

* DURING Q1, TOLL REVENUE FROM TOLL HIGHWAYS OPERATED AND INVESTED BY GROUP RECORDED A GENERAL DECLINE