Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Hirisun Technology Inc :

* Sees net loss for 2017 Q1 to Q3 to be 3.4 million yuan to 6.4 million yuan, compared to net loss in 2016 Q1 to Q3 (18.2 million yuan)

