Feb 22 (Reuters) - Shenzhen H&T Intelligent Control Co Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO INVEST 4.33 MILLION EUROS ($5.32 million) IN NPE S.R.L FOR 55 PERCENT STAKE

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY 80 PERCENT STAKE IN ZHEJIANG BASED TECH FIRM, SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM FEB 23 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CgTel4; bit.ly/2CdlmWc Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8141 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)