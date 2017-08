June 14 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($73.58 million) bonds

* Says it scraps asset acquisition plan as related parties fail to reach agreement

