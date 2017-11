Nov 26 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Ideal Jewellery Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY TWO JEWELLERY FIRMS FOR A COMBINED 1.6 BILLION YUAN VIA CASH, SHARE ISSUE

* SAYS IT AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 305 MILLION YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUND THE ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2A7QzrS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)