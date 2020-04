BRIEF-Shenzhen International Says Shenzhen Expressway Expected To Record Unaudited Consol Loss Attributable For Q1

April 17 (Reuters) - Shenzhen International Holdings Ltd :

* SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL - SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY EXPECTED TO RECORD LOSS IN UNAUDITED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR Q1 2020

* SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL SAYS SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY SEES LOSS IN UNAUDITED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR Q1, WHICH DECREASED BY ABOUT RMB607.45 MILLION

* SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL - FOR Q1 2020, UNAUDITED CONSOL LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE OF SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT RMB140 MILLION

* SHENZHEN INTERNATIONAL - EXPECTED RESULT OF SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY DUE TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON PRODUCTION & OPERATION ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: