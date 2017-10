Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Investment Ltd

* Is expected to record a significant increase in consolidated net profit for six months ended 30 June 2017

* Expected to record a significant increase in hy consolidated net profit by not less than 100%

* expected result due ‍to net gain after tax recorded from disposal of entire equity interests in 5 wholly-owned subsidiaries of co​ Source text:(bit.ly/2urKYez) Further company coverage: