BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment Expects Saleable Value From Hubei Province To Account For 0.4% Of Total Saleable Value For 2020

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Investment Ltd:

* EXPECTED THAT SALEABLE VALUE FROM WUHAN, HUBEI PROVINCE WILL ONLY ACCOUNT FOR 0.4% OF TOTAL SALEABLE VALUE OF GROUP FOR 2020

* SZI’S CONSTRUCTION SITE WILL NOT RESUME WORK PRIOR TO 1 MARCH, AND PROJECT PROGRESS WILL BE AFFECTED

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC ON GROUP’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* EXPECTED THAT SALEABLE VALUE FROM WUHAN, HUBEI PROVINCE WILL ONLY ACCOUNT FOR 0.4% OF TOTAL SALEABLE VALUE OF GROUP FOR 2020

* AS SZI’S SALES CENTERS CLOSED FOR EPIDEMIC PREVENTION & CONTROL, CONTRACTED SALES IN JAN AND FEB SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED

* EXPECTED OUTBREAK’S IMPACT ON OVERALL SALES WILL BE MINIMAL FOR 2020

* SZI’S CONSTRUCTION SITE WILL NOT RESUME WORK PRIOR TO 1 MARCH, AND PROJECT PROGRESS WILL BE AFFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: