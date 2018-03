March 26 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Investment Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$4.95 BILLION VERSUS HK$3.17 BILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$ ‍10,254.5​ MILLION VERSUS HK$21.35 BILLION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK11.00 CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍IN 2018 CO HAS ANNUAL SALEABLE VALUE OF RMB31.7 BILLION, WITH TARGET TO SELL RMB15.0 BILLION, UP 30 PERCENT​