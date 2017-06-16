FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment says unit and Profit City entered into new cooperation framework agreement
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment says unit and Profit City entered into new cooperation framework agreement

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Investment Ltd :

* Unit Medos and Profit City entered into new cooperation framework agreement

* Medos and Profit City has committed to provide a revolving shareholder's loan in amount of up to HK$15.5 million to jv co

* As JV co's bid for Kai Tak Land had not been successful, parties agreed to terminate previous cooperation framework agreement

* Agreement in relation to continued operations of JV co to participate in tender for selected land Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

