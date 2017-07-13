FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook
July 13, 2017 / 8:09 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology lowers H1 2017 net profit outlook

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Jinxinnong Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 20 pct to 30 pct, or to be 58.0 million yuan to 66.2 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (82.8 million yuan)

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for H1 2017 to be 74.5 million yuan to 107.6 million yuan

* Comments that decreased sales of breeding business, as well as increased financing and administration expenses are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xXufSv

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

