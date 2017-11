Nov 17 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co Ltd

* Says its unit received patent license (No. US 9,782,471 B2), for the manufacturing method of EV71 virus-like particles, from United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO, and patent valid until April 25, 2034

