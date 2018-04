April 22 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Laibao Hi-Tech Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT IS UNAWARE NOR HAS IT RECEIVED ANY OFFICIAL INFORMATION REGARDING BEING SANCTIONED BY THE U.S., CLARIFYING REPORTS

* SAYS COMPANY OPERATING NORMALLY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HiIlSS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)