Oct 13(Reuters) - Shenzhen Longood Intelligent Electric Co Ltd :

* Says it expects Q3 net profit to rise 0-22.58 percent y/y to 26.0-31.8 million yuan

* Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise 8.45-18 percent y/y to 66.5-72.4 million yuan

* The main reason is increased sales revenue Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/arZ7c3 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)