Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Megmeet Electrical Co Ltd

* Says it will acquire 42.3 percent stake in Shenzhen-based electronic tech firm for 15 million yuan

* Says it will boost capital at Shenzhen-based electronic tech firm by 10 million yuan after acquisition

* Says it will raise stake in Shenzhen-based electronic tech firm to 55 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ijZs5f

