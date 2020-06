June 19 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST INVESTMENT FOR PRODUCTION BASE, RESEARCH CENTRE PROJECTS IN WUHAN TO A COMBINED 4.5 BILLION YUAN ($636.24 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3ddadCN Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0728 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)