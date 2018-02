Feb 9 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd

* Says the co will invest 150 million yuan to set up an investment fund with initial fund size of 250 million yuan

* Says Ningbo-based international trade unit will buy 60 percent stake in Tianjin-based medical tech firm for 48.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/LcTeWb; goo.gl/zXhGYW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)