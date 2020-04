April 29 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio-technique Co Ltd:

* SHENZHEN NEPTUNUS INTERLONG BIO-TECHNIQUE CO LTD- UNIT ENTERED INTO TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH NEPTUNUS RESEARCH

* SHENZHEN NEPTUNUS INTERLONG BIO-TECHNIQUE- PARTIES TO TRANSFER NEPTINIB PHARMACEUTICAL TECHNOLOGY FROM NEPTUNUS RESEARCH TO NEPTUNUS FUYAO

* SHENZHEN NEPTUNUS INTERLONG BIO-TECHNIQUE CO LTD- CONSIDERATION OF RMB17 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: