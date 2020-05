May 19 (Reuters) - Quakesafe Technologies Co Ltd :

* SAYS PING AN INSURANCE GROUP'S UNIT SHENZHEN PING AN INNOVATION CAPITAL INVESTMENT HAS REDUCED ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 5.0% ON MAY 15 FROM 5.5% PREVIOUSLY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2AH6kIR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)