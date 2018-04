April 30 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co Ltd

* Says it will sell 20 percent stake in Suzhou-based tech firm for 15 million yuan and 8.5 percent stake in Beijing-based intelligent technology firm for 50 million yuan

* Says Hong Kong-based unit will sell 80,000 preferred shares of ANGEL VOICE CORPORATION(Cayman) to EARN BEST CAPITAL INVESTMENT LIMITED for $4 million

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/TxjEzo; goo.gl/ZCQw7F

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)