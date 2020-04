April 10 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals :

* SAYS 2019 NET PROFIT DOWN 51.0% Y/Y AT 715.2 MILLION YUAN

* SAYS Q1 NET PROFIT DOWN 53.3% Y/Y AT 150.1 MILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: reurl.cc/exORmW ; reurl.cc/V61A5Y Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)