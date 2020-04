April 12 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Soling Industrial Co Ltd :

* SAYS SECURITIES REGULATOR FINES AND WARNS THE COMPANY FOR FAKE RECORDS IN ANNUAL REPORTS, OTHER VIOLATIONS

* SAYS CHAIRMAN BARRED FROM RE-ENTERING SECURITIES MARKET FOR LIFE Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2wwHCZS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)