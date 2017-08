July 13 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Special Economic Zone Real Estate & Properties Group Co Ltd

* Says it postpones announcement of asset restructuring proposal to before Aug 14 from July 14 as more time needed to iron out details of the deal

* Says to apply for trade resumption if company does not announce restructuring plan by Aug 14

